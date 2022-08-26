Emerging market central banks show strong appetite for gold in Q2: Report

According to data from a World Gold Council report, central banks were net buyers of gold in the second quarter of 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Senior Energy Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Central bank demand for gold, particularly from emerging markets and developing economies, more than doubled in the second quarter of the year compared with the previous quarter, driven by growing fears of an impending global recession and changes in the international monetary system.

According to data from a recently released World Gold Council (WGC) report, central banks were net buyers of gold in the second quarter of 2022, with global official reserves growing by 180 tonnes, while cumulative purchases reached 270 tonnes in the first half of the year. In the first quarter, central banks added 89.72 tonnes.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top