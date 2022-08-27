Emerging market central banks show strong appetite for gold in Q2

Central bank demand for gold, particularly from emerging markets and developing economies, more than doubled in the second quarter of the year compared with the previous quarter, driven by growing fears of an impending global recession and changes in the international monetary system.

According to data from a recently released World Gold Council (WGC) report, central banks were net buyers of gold in the second quarter of 2022, with global official reserves growing by 180 tonnes, while cumulative purchases reached 270 tonnes in the first half of the year.

In the first quarter, central banks added 89.72 tonnes.

"Our data shows that central banks, especially from the emerging markets, are concerned about very low interest rates, rapidly rising inflation and the prevailing global geo-economic threats," said WGC chief executive David Tait.

One of gold's primary roles for central banks is to diversify their currency reserves.

National currencies can be subject to swings in value, depending on the perceived strength or weakness of the underlying economy. Gold, by contrast, is a finite physical commodity, making it a natural hedge against inflation.

India, the world's second biggest gold consumer, was among a small number of central banks that were responsible for the vast majority of purchases made in the first half of the year, WGC data showed. Asia's third largest economy bought 15 tonnes of gold during this period.

The data also showed that Turkey was the biggest buyer of the precious metal between January and June, adding 63 tonnes to its gold reserves, while Egypt made the second largest purchase, adding 44 tonnes, according to WGC data.

Last year, Singapore topped up its gold reserves for the first time since 2000.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore at the time said it had bought 26.3 tonnes of gold, accumulated over May and June that year.

Demand for gold, which is priced in US dollars, tends to increase during inflationary periods because of its limited supply.

Mr Tait added that central banks from emerging markets and developing economies are expected to grow their gold holdings in proportion to total reserves over the coming years because gold remains influential as a safe-haven store of value and for its ability to perform during a crisis.

WGC also confirmed that Qatar's central bank bought 14.8 tonnes of gold in July, the biggest haul on record since 1967. It noted that the country's gold reserves now stand at 72.3 tonnes.

The council added that Uzbekistan's central bank bought 8.7 tonnes of gold last month, matching its June purchases.

"It appears that there is a real worry about some sort of collapse in the global financial system, and this seems to be dominating their (emerging market and developing economies) thoughts, which is why they are buying gold, and this is one of the major supporters of the market," he said.

"They are also more predisposed to not putting all their eggs in a Western basket, and be subjected to Western economies, while culturally, they are more aligned with the product."