Deutsche Bank cuts 18,000 jobs in massive overhaul

Whole teams in Deutsche Bank's Asian operations were told yesterday that their positions were gone, as the lender began axing 18,000 jobs globally in one of the biggest overhauls to an investment bank since the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The German bank launched the restructuring on Sunday in Europe, outlining a plan that will ultimately cost €7.4 billion (S$11.3 billion) and see it scale back its investment bank - a major retreat after years of working to compete as a major force on Wall Street.

As part of the overhaul, the bank will scrap its global equities business and also cut some of its fixed-income operations - an area traditionally regarded as one of its strengths.

While the bulk of the job losses is expected to fall in Europe and the United States, the cuts also hit offices from Sydney to Hong Kong.

In Asia, the axe may fall harder in Hong Kong than Singapore, as the Republic is the investment bank's Asia-Pacific hub for fixed-income and currencies business. Hong Kong is its Asia equities hub. Deutsche had some 4,700 staff in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore, fact sheets on its website showed. The bank had about 2,000 employees in Singapore as of January last year.

Deutsche Bank gave no geographic breakdown for the job cuts.

Its investment banking team for the Asia-Pacific region numbered about 300 before the cuts, and 10 to 15 per cent will be laid off - almost all in its equity capital markets division, according to a senior Asia banker with direct knowledge of the plans.

Bankers in Sydney seen leaving the lender's offices yesterday confirmed they worked for Deutsche Bank and were being laid off, but declined to give their names as they were due to return later to sign redundancy packages.

One person with knowledge of the bank's operations in Australia said its four-strong equity capital markets team was being let go, but most of its mergers and acquisitions team would not be immediately affected.

One Hong Kong-based equities trader who had been laid off said the mood was "pretty gloomy" as people were called individually to meetings. "(There are a) couple of rounds of chats with HR and then they give you this packet and you are out of the building," the trader said.

Several workers were seen leaving the offices holding large envelopes with the bank's logo.

"If you have a job for me, please let me know. But do not ask questions," said one who confirmed he was employed at Deutsche Bank, but declined to comment further.

In London, staff were seen leaving the building with thick white envelopes detailing layoff packages.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman in Singapore declined to comment on specific departures, adding that the bank would be communicating directly with employees. She told The Straits Times: "We understand these changes affect people's lives profoundly and we will do whatever we can to be as responsible and sensitive as possible implementing these changes."

Said a bank employee in Singapore as he tapped his access card to take the lift to his office: "The news is obviously depressing but at least there's some clarity on the businesses we are still going to focus on. My access card is working fine. So I am safe for now."

Chief executive officer Christian Sewing told journalists in a call in London that the bank has to "provide our strong businesses with the oxygen to prosper" while withdrawing from less promising areas. The move followed Deutsche's failure to agree to a merger with rival Commerzbank. REUTERS

