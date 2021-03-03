Detrimental to remove cash completely from payments ecosystem: Experts

Some consumers prefer to use cash as they might be concerned about privacy and possible data breaches.
Some consumers prefer to use cash as they might be concerned about privacy and possible data breaches.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Cash is still the go-to payment method for some groups of people despite the digital shift, and it might be detrimental to completely remove it from the payments ecosystem, experts told The Straits Times.

Assistant Professor of Finance Aurobindo Ghosh from Singapore Management University's Lee Kong Chian School of Business said cash is still the main mode of payment for unbanked or under-banked groups who are often in the informal sectors of the economy and might not have access to cashless payment methods.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 