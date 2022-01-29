DBS well positioned for crowded Taiwan market

DBS Group is buying the consumer banking business of Citigroup in Taiwan. For its chief executive Piyush Gupta, there are good reasons for DBS to gun for this business.

The announcement yesterday comes barely two weeks after rival lender UOB said it would be buying Citi's businesses in four South-east Asian markets for almost $5 billion.

Under the DBS-Citi deal, the Singapore lender will take over about 3,500 Citi employees, its 2.7 million strong credit card business, and some 500,000 deposit and wealth accounts spread across 45 branches on the island.

On the face of it, the deal is very similar to the one UOB struck a couple of weeks ago.

DBS' acquisition of Citi Consumer Taiwan will be done via a transfer of assets and liabilities, but in DBS' case, it will effectively end up paying just a premium of $956 million for the transaction.

UOB is paying cash for its acquisition equal to the business' net asset value (NAV) as at deal completion plus a premium of $915 million - fully funded by the bank's excess capital. The target businesses in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand had an aggregate NAV of about $4 billion as at June 30 last year.

Citigroup had 2.4 million retail customers in the four markets as at June last year, with the consumer business generating income of about $500 million in the first half of last year. UOB will also bring on board Citibank's 5,000 employees in the four countries, including senior leadership, after the deal closes.

The deals come after Citi announced last year that it would exit retail operations in 10 markets in Asia as it refocuses on its more lucrative institutional and wealth management businesses.

Mr Gupta said yesterday that Taiwan is a high-returns market which he reckons could contribute some $250 million annually to DBS' bottom line.

Citibank has had a strong presence in Taiwan since it first opened a branch there in 1964. It has been one of four American players in Taiwan, together with Bank of America, JP Morgan and the Bank of New York Mellon.

So is this a good deal for DBS?

As Mr Gupta says, it will definitely add to DBS' already strong bottom line.

But Taiwan is somewhat of a unique banking market.

The island has almost 40 banks, which some analysts say is too many for a territory with just over 23 million people.

Moves to deregulate a banking sector once dominated by state-owned banks in the late 1980s saw the proliferation of private, semi-private and even more state-owned banks.

Today, they compete fiercely for a share of the consumer's purse. The result has been pressure on operating margins.

This has prompted many banks to look offshore, primarily to East Asia for business. But things can get tough for banks in a low interest rate environment, wherever they operate.

Despite measures to encourage consolidation, the Taiwan banking scene remains much less concentrated than many other neighbouring markets, including Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan.

This "overbanking" has had an impact on margins and return on assets.

Bank employees in Taiwan are also strongly unionised and are in a position to make strong demand for employment guarantees.

While Citi's decision to withdraw from Taiwan's retail banking scene and other such markets in the region is part of a larger global strategy announced by new CEO Jane Fraser last year, the operating conditions and growth prospects in particular markets would also have weighed into the equation.

So can DBS do better than Citi?

Citibank's consumer business in Taiwan generated $250 million in annual net profit in the two years prior to the pandemic, which works out to a return on equity of over 20 per cent.

Its earnings asset base is estimated at $20.3 billion while its deposit holdings are in the region of $15.1 billion.

The acquisition will impact barely 0.7 per cent of DBS' capital ratio and will propel the Singapore lender to become the largest foreign player by assets in the Taiwan banking sector. Analysts reckon the acquired business will complement its existing base and boost its market presence.

It is already the region's leading digital bank, and this is a capability which would stand it in good stead in Taiwan.

Also, one should never discount Mr Gupta, given his track record leading the Singapore lender.

Yes, DBS will be profitable in Taiwan. The only question is whether it can navigate a very crowded banking market in a way that will sustain its growth well over a decade down the road.