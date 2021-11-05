DBS Q3 profit rises 31% to $1.7 billion, beating forecasts

SINGAPORE - DBS Group Holdings' earnings continued to rebound from pandemic levels on the back of sustained business momentum and high fee income.

Singapore's largest lender posted on Friday (Nov 5) a 31 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit to $1.7 billion, beating the $1.56 billion forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

DBS has declared a dividend of 33 cents per share for the third quarter, up from 18 cents a year ago, bringing the dividend for the first nine months to 84 cents a share.

This follows the Monetary Authority of Singapore's lifting of restrictions in July that capped dividend payouts from local banks and finance companies at 60 per cent of the previous year's dividend amid the pandemic.

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said broad-based business momentum was sustained in the third quarter and the bank's pipelines remain healthy into next year.

"A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming quarters will be beneficial to earnings. Asset quality continues to be resilient and total allowances are likely to remain low," he said.

He added that these factors will offset expected cost pressures as the economic recovery takes hold.