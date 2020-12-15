DBS NAV Planner just got the ultimate upgrade. SGFinDex.

Let’s be real — financial planning isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do. There are a lot of things to consider, your money is usually in a few different places, and don’t even get me started on the maths of it all.

Thankfully, you can always count on smart tools like me — DBS NAV Planner — to do most of the heavy lifting and make it easy for you. Now with the launch of the Singapore Financial Data Exchange (SGFinDex), planning your finances with me is about to get even easier.

All your money in one place

So what exactly is SGFinDex? In a nutshell, it’s a way for you to connect all your financial information from banks, Central Provident Fund (CPF), Housing Board (HDB), and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) — so you can get a consolidated view of your financial health easily.

All you have to do is log in to your DBS digibank app, head to the ‘Plan’ tab and connect to SGFinDex via SingPass. From there, it’s just a matter of selecting the bank accounts you want me to consolidate and giving me consent to retrieve your financial information.

You won’t have to worry about the security of your data because SGFinDex is secured with SingPass, and you will have complete control over your personal financial information at all times.

Now that you’ve done your part, you can just sit back, relax, and let me work my magic.

Forget the spreadsheets

Want to see how much savings you have in total? Done. Track all your outstanding loans? Piece of cake. What about finding ways to best grow your money? Pfft, I can do that in a heartbeat, with my eyes closed — and I don’t even have eyes.

Now that I’m supercharged with SGFinDex, I can pool all your financial information automatically and help you track all your finances, even those from other banks, with just a touch of a button on the DBS digibank app. That means you can have a complete and comprehensive overview of your finances, sans the complications.

That’s right — with me, planning for your financial future becomes truly effortless. No more manual inputs. No more financial statements. No more remembering passwords. And we’ve only just scratched the surface of what I can do for you with the power of SGFinDex.

More data, better insights

Now any bank can collect your financial information and connect your accounts together. It’s what I can do with that data that makes me — DBS NAV Planner — one of the smartest financial planners you’ll ever meet.

Since my debut in April 2020, I’ve been using my money smarts to help over 1.8 million customers — and counting — with their financial planning and retirement goals. More than 400,000 of them managed to turn their finances around, and now with SGFinDex, I’m excited to help more people — even if you’re not primarily banking with DBS. So buckle up, and get ready to map your finances even better with more accurate insights!

They say hindsight is 20/20 — but my foresight might just be even better than that, because my Map Your Money feature is now more powerful than ever. With your consolidated financial information, I can give you a clearer cashflow projection of your income, CPF, expenses, as well as your assets and liabilities to help you spot any potential income gaps you may face 20, 30 or even 40 years down the road.

I’ll even suggest smart ways for you to close those gaps, so you won’t have to worry about money and can just focus on your goals. Whether you’re buying your first home, planning to start a family, or just dreaming of a sweet getaway once things go back to normal — you can use my goal-setting feature to help you achieve your goals. Together, we can turn your what-ifs into what’s next.

Speaking of what’s next, let’s talk about what else I can do for you.

Smarter financial solutions

Getting a clearer view of your finances and planning for the future is nice and all, but that’s only half of the equation. Why settle for just being a goal-setter when you can be a goal-getter?

Having a better understanding of your overall financial health means that I can show you exactly what you need to protect your hard-earned money — even before you need it. Want to take things further? I’ll recommend investment solutions that help you grow your wealth and reach your financial goals, while ensuring that your current needs are still met and lifestyle unchanged.

With my supercharged smarts, you can rest assured knowing that you can always tap on my deep financial knowledge to turn your dreams into reality, at any stage in your life. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

This is DBS digibanking

You see, securing your financial future is not just about working hard, it’s also about planning smart. With SGFinDex on DBS NAV Planner, you can now plan even smarter.

Not on DBS? Not a problem! I can still help you plan your finances and reach your financial goals.

What are you waiting for? Supercharge your finances and connect with DBS NAV Planner today.

Brought to you by DBS NAV Planner