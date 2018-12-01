DBS named global bank of the year by FT publication

DBS Bank has been named global bank of the year by The Banker, a Financial Times publication.

It was also named Asia-Pacific bank of the year and Singapore bank of the year. The awards assess the world's leading financial institutions on their ability to deliver returns, gain strategic advantage and serve their markets.

Banker editor Brian Caplen noted that DBS is a "world leader in digital transformation", and has "successfully shown how banks must change culture - as well as technology - to counter the threat to their business from big tech companies".

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said in a statement yesterday: "Winning (the award) caps off a year of global accolades for the bank. This is testament to our strengths not just in Asia, but among banking leaders worldwide.

"In particular, I am very pleased that our commitment to reimagining banking is clearly setting us apart as a different kind of bank, one that is leading the way amid a time of rapid change and industry disruption. All of us at DBS are honoured to fly the Singapore flag high once again."

Earlier this year, DBS became the first Asian bank to be named Global Finance magazine's best bank in the world, while Euromoney named it the world's best digital bank and the world's best bank for small and medium-sized enterprises.