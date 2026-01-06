DBS leads as Singapore investment banking fees hit $1.1 billion, highest since 2021

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Investment banking fees generated in Singapore rose 28.9 per cent to US$864.6 million (S$1.1 billion) in 2025, the highest annual total since 2021.

This came as fees were largely up across segments, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Deals Intelligence team.

Among the banks, DBS was the top fee earner in Singapore at US$72.9 million, taking 8.4 per cent wallet share of the total fee pool, LSEG said in its Singapore Investment Banking Review report published on Jan 6.

South-east Asia’s largest bank also took top positions in the league tables for Singapore-domiciled equity, equity-linked underwriting and bonds underwriting.

Advisory fees earned from completed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions rose 55.3 per cent to US$265.1 million, while equity capital markets underwriting fees more than doubled to a four-year high of US$210.9 million.

Debt capital markets fees grew 55.9 per cent to US$155.2 million, the highest since records began, although syndicated lending fees fell 24.1 per cent to US$233.4 million.

For equity capital markets, total proceeds in 2025 more than doubled to US$7.4 billion, the best annual total since 2021, despite a slowdown in equity and equity-related activity in the fourth quarter.

Within initial public offerings (IPOs), Singaporean companies issued a total of 38 IPOs in 2025, raising US$2.5 billion.

Of these, 27 IPOs were listed offshore – two in Hong Kong and 25 in the US – to raise a total of US$662.1 million. The 11 issuers that chose to list on the local bourse generated US$1.9 billion in proceeds.

By sector, real estate led in proceeds raised, up 42.7 per cent at US$3.2 billion, boosted by capital raising from real estate investment trusts.

This was followed by the high technology sector, which raised US$2.5 billion.

As for debt capital markets, primary bond offerings from Singapore-domiciled issuers rose 30.5 per cent to US$41.3 billion in 2025, an annual total only exceeded once since LSEG’s records began in 1980.

This was dominated by Singaporean issuers from the financials sector, with large bank issuances including several from DBS and UOB.

Meanwhile, M&A involving Singapore fell 9.1 per cent to US$70.4 billion, while the number of announced deals declined by 22.1 per cent to a decade low.

Domestic M&A activity fell 6.7 per cent to US$7.8 billion, and outbound M&A fell to a decade low of US$22.6 billion, although inbound M&A grew 16 per cent to US$19.2 billion.

By sector, energy and power was the most targeted industry involving Singapore by value, doubling in value to US$12.2 billion.

This was followed by real estate, where dealmaking fell 4.2 per cent to US$10.3 billion, and high technology, which was up 37.6 per cent at US$9.8 billion.