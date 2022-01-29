DBS deal marks Citi's exit from 7 of 13 consumer banking markets outside US

Citigroup's sale of its Taiwan consumer business to DBS Group yesterday marks its exit from seven of 13 retail banking markets outside the United States, in a pullout that the banking giant has planned in a "strategy refresh" under chief executive Jane Fraser.

Slated to be completed next year, the sale to DBS is expected to free up some US$800 million (S$1.08 billion) in tangible common equity. The deal spans Citi's retail banking, credit card, mortgage and unsecured lending businesses in Taiwan.

If Citigroup exits from its consumer franchises in all 13 markets across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, it should free up some US$7 billion in tangible common equity when completed.

Tangible common equity is a measure of a company's physical capital, which is used to evaluate a financial institution's ability to deal with potential losses.

The US-listed bank in April last year said it will offload its non-US consumer franchises in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in a bid to boost profitability.

The move came a month after Ms Fraser, who formerly led Citi's retail division, became chief executive of the bank. She had told the media Citi did not have the scale needed to compete in those 13 markets.

Major regional banks see Citi's loss as their gain though.

Post-integration in mid-2023, DBS will likely be the largest foreign bank in Taiwan by assets. DBS also plans to inject a further $2.2 billion into the Taiwan unit, which is expected to contribute at least $250 million annually in net profit to DBS after Covid-19 recovery, DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said in a statement.

The move comes barely two weeks after UOB announced the close to $5 billion acquisition of Citi's consumer banking franchise in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The move will enable UOB to scale up its business in four key regional markets at one go and accelerate its growth targets by five years, said its deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong. That acquisition will immediately add $1 billion to UOB's annual income, he said.

In December last year, Citi announced the sale of its consumer-banking business in the Philippines to UnionBank. The Philippine bank will pay cash plus a premium of 45.3 billion pesos (S$1.2 billion) for the business.

In August last year, it sold its Australia consumer business to National Australia Bank for about US$1.2 billion in cash plus premium.

Citi received about 40 final bids from rival banks for its retail lending businesses in a dozen Asian markets in November last year, according to the Financial Times, quoting people close to the matter.

The sale of its businesses to DBS and UOB is expected to impact 8,500 staff, who will be absorbed by the two banks.

Post-exit, Citi will focus its business on wealth management through Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London, Ms Fraser said last year.