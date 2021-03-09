DBS CEO's pay falls 24% to $9.2m as Covid-19 bites

DBS Group chief executive Piyush Gupta saw his pay fall 24 per cent to $9.18 million last year as the Covid-19 pandemic took a bite out of bank earnings, according to the bank's annual report released yesterday.

His total compensation in 2019 was $12.13 million, which equated to a reduction of about $2.94 million for the amount received last year.

According to the report, the drop was attributed to the difficult operating environment, general cutbacks adopted across the bank and the reduction in the lender's profits by 26 per cent.

The reduced profit was due to a quadrupling of provisions as general allowances were set aside for asset-quality risks arising from the pandemic.

Mr Gupta's pay last year consisted of a cash bonus of $3.41 million and shares worth $4.51 million, on top of a salary base of $1.2 million. The base salary was unchanged for the year. It also included a non-cash component of $62,130.

The share plan amounting to $4.51 million excluded the estimated value of shares amounting to $901,460 that serve as a retention tool and to compensate staff for the time value of deferral.

At DBS, ordinary dividends on unvested shares do not accrue to employees.

In the report, Mr Gupta wrote that last year was "indeed an inflexion point" in three key ways - acceleration of digital adoption, transformation in work habits and a greater push of the sustainability agenda.

These trends have far-reaching implications on banking, he noted.

"In the early days of the crisis, many leaders suggested that the day of the 'office' was over, and remote working would be the new norm," said Mr Gupta.

"I did not agree, believing that at heart, we are social creatures."

However, he said that the bank will not go back to the old ways of working. Among the changes that the lender sees in the "future of work" is that the workforce will be more distributed by location.

BRIGHT SPOTS The accelerated adoption of digital behaviours by customers creates opportunities for market share gains... There will also be new business opportunities, such as the Digital Exchange that we launched in the fourth quarter. DBS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE PIYUSH GUPTA, on riding on the growing appetite for digital assets.

"The different 'lockdown' requirements in different countries and markets showed us that concentrating large pools of employees in a single location comes with unforeseen risks," he said.

Mr Gupta said the ability to connect people from remote locations to the bank's entire infrastructure created the possibility that it could have smaller teams of people working from regions where suitable talent is abundant.

As a result, the bank is revisiting locations of its incremental engineering resources, he said.

Even as DBS faces a double whammy of low interest rates and asset-quality risks in its journey ahead, Mr Gupta believes there are still bright spots, with fee income likely to benefit, especially wealth management.

Digitalisation will also bring additional growth prospects, he noted.

"The accelerated adoption of digital behaviours by customers creates opportunities for market share gains," Mr Gupta said.

"There will also be new business opportunities, such as the Digital Exchange that we launched in the fourth quarter."

The members-only exchange, available to institutional and accredited investors, includes a platform for the issuance and trading of tokenised digital assets, the provision of digital custodial services, as well as a crypto trading platform.

This is aimed at riding on the growing appetite for digital assets.

THE BUSINESS TIMES