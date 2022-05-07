Currency picks for carry trades get creative

SINGAPORE • Traders are getting creative in their pick of currencies to fund carry trades as conventional choices such as the dollar, euro and yen lose their lustre.

A currency carry trade is a strategy whereby a high-yielding currency funds the trade with a low-yielding currency. A trader using this strategy attempts to capture the difference between the rates.

Goldman Sachs Group and RBC Capital Markets are highlighting low-yielding Asian currencies such as the New Taiwan dollar and South Korean won as increasingly attractive funding sources for emerging market carry traders.

SPI Asset Management is also going with the Taiwan currency, while BNP Paribas Asset Management is turning to the Israeli shekel.

The shift comes as a hawkish United States Federal Reserve sends dollar funding costs to their highest since peak pandemic fears in March 2020, while the war in Ukraine ramps up volatility in the euro.

Even the collapse in the yen has not made it a top funding option, with the lower implied rates and reduced volatility of certain peers making them a more attractive bet for investors who borrow to buy higher-yielding currencies to earn returns.

"An aggressive Fed is pulling the dollar higher, the euro is affected by the war in Ukraine and the resultant sanctions, and the yen is dragged down by a Bank of Japan that is out of sync with other central banks," said Mr Rajeev De Mello, global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management.

"The resulting higher volatility is forcing investors to be more creative and look for funding currencies among other emerging market currencies."

The Taiwan currency is great for funding because of its negative implied yield, providing more carry to investors, according to Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital.

"From a carry perspective, the Taiwan dollar and the Korean won could be better than yuan given their relatively low yield against the dollar," said Mr Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong.

The offshore renminbi boasts an implied three-month yield of 2.9 per cent, compared with 0.8 per cent for the Korean won and minus 1.6 per cent for the Taiwan dollar.

"The weakening in the yuan adds to an already solid case for using low-yield Asian currencies to fund the carry," said Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Bangkok.

Investors should also consider the Singapore dollar, said Mr Alvin Tan, head of Asian currency strategy at RBC Capital. He would use the currency, as well as the South Korean won, to buy high yielders in Asia such as the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah.

"The danger of carry trades is that they can turn sharply and quickly in risk-off market conditions, and so using funding currencies that will drop in risk-off regimes is a very useful hedge," Mr Tan explained.

BLOOMBERG