Crypto needs consistent regulation across nations, says US Treasury

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The United States and its foreign allies must work together to create shared standards for regulating cryptocurrencies to make it harder for bad participants to get away with crimes, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday (July 7).

"Uneven regulation, supervision and compliance across jurisdictions create opportunities for arbitrage and raise risks to financial stability and the protection of consumers, investors, businesses and markets," the US Treasury said in a news release.

Inadequate anti-money laundering and terrorism financing rules across different countries make it harder for the US to investigate illicit transactions when money flows offshore, such as with ransomware payments, the department said.

The need for shared standard-setting was one of the topics addressed in a framework for international cooperation that the department said it delivered to President Joe Biden on Thursday. The Treasury was directed to develop the framework - in coordination with other agencies like the State Department and the Commerce Department - under the White House's March executive order calling for an governmentwide strategy for digital assets.

As part of the framework, the Treasury also said the US must continue to work with international partners and be a leader in the discussions on central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, and digital payment architectures more generally.

The Federal Reserve as been exploring the possibility of a US CBDC, but no final decision has been reached.

"Such international work should continue to address the full spectrum of issues and challenges raised by digital assets, including financial stability; consumer and investor protection, and business risks; and money laundering, terrorist financing, proliferation financing, sanctions evasion and other illicit activities," the department said.

The Treasury committed to continue working within several key intergovernmental organisations, including the Group of Seven and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.