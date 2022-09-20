Credit Suisse trust admits failure to flag rogue transfers from client's account

GENEVA - A Credit Suisse Group trust admitted that it failed to let its billionaire client know about unauthorised transfers from his accounts, in an unexpected move that may shape the outcome of a Singapore trial over the unit's potential liability for losses tied to a rogue banker.

Over the first nine days of the trial, Mr Lee Eng Beng, the lead lawyer for Credit Suisse Trust (Singapore), had argued that its responsibility was limited to administration of the assets belonging to Mr Bidzina Ivanishvili, and that it was the tycoon or his Georgian business adviser who called the shots on investment decisions and should be liable for any losses.

But last Friday, Mr Lee admitted to the presiding judge that the trust acted in breach of its trustee duties for Mr Ivanishvili's investments held through an entity called Meadowsweet. "The defendant accepts that it ought to have, as at Dec 31, 2008, taken reasonable steps to address the issue of unauthorised transfers from the bank accounts of Meadowsweet Assets Limited, including directly contacting Mr Ivanishvili to verify the propriety of the transfers out of Meadowsweet's bank account."

The shift in strategy by Credit Suisse Trust's legal team represents an attempt to draw a line in the sand and to limit the potential fallout from damaging testimony from trust staff earlier in the trial following a court loss to Mr Ivanishvili earlier this year.

Mr Ivanishvili, a former prime minister of Georgia, is suing the trust for US$800 million (S$1.13 billion) in damages and lost income that he said he would have made over the years if the money had been safely invested.

He testified last week that apart from some investing in Russian shares that he did through Credit Suisse, "I didn't manage anything" and left investment decisions to rogue banker Patrice Lescaudron.

Frenchman Lescaudron was convicted of fraud in 2018 over a scheme he ran faking signatures and trade orders to cover losses in his clients' portfolios.

Mr Ivanishvili in March won a US$607 million judgment from a Bermuda court, which ruled that a Credit Suisse life insurance unit there had turned a blind eye to Lescaudron's fraud. Credit Suisse Life is appealing against that decision.

A spokesman for Mr Ivanishvili declined to comment on Mr Lee's court remarks, as did a spokesman for the Swiss bank.

