Credit Suisse cuts bonuses following Archegos loss: FT

The magnitude of bonus cuts will be revealed with Credit Suisse's quarterly results next week, the Financial Times said.
The magnitude of bonus cuts will be revealed with Credit Suisse's quarterly results next week, the Financial Times said.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Credit Suisse Group has cut bonuses for its staff by hundreds of millions of dollars after it lost US$4.7 billion (S$6.3 billion) from the collapse of hedge fund Archegos Capital, the Financial Times reported on Monday (April 12).

The Swiss bank's pre-tax income for the first quarter was expected to be just over US$3.7 billion, with about US$600 million achieved through reductions to staff bonus and other one-off items, according to the report, which cited people briefed on the bank's performance.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined to comment.

The magnitude of bonus cuts will be revealed with the company's quarterly results next week, the FT said.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital within the course of a month.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 