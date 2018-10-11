CPA Australia rolls out digital finance, other tech-focused courses in Singapore for industry professionals

SINGAPORE - Professional accounting body CPA Australia has launched two new technology-focused training programmes in Singapore for accounting and finance professionals to stay competitive, as more businesses undergo digital transformation.

Partnering the Singapore Management University, CPA Australia will offer a Graduate Certificate in Digital Finance targeted at C-suites and mid-level management.

The programme - "Finance Game Changer Series" - consists of six modules focusing on the new wave of technologies and how businesses can harness them. Singaporeans and permanent residents are entitled to SkillsFuture funding for this course.

The second initiative is a training programme called "Digital in Finance", launched in partnership with NTUC and the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

The programme comprises 20 courses that will span evolving areas in key accounting standards, taxation, business valuation and lean finance. The courses will also provide knowledge and application of new technologies such as data analytics, data forensics and design thinking.

It is aimed at professionals progressing from junior-mid level positions to management roles. Over 40 per cent of the course fees will be subsidised for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Addressing some 350 business, finance and accounting professionals at the CPA Congress 2018 on Thursday (Oct 11), Yeoh Oon Jin, Singapore divisional president at CPA Australia, said business transformation driven by fast-developing digital technologies represent opportunities, but could also bring about challenging times for organisations.

"With extensive change underway for organisations in Singapore, it is critical for accounting and finance professionals to lift their capabilities for tomorrow's industry requirements," he said.

In his keynote speech at the event, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Transport Janil Puthucheary spoke of a bright outlook for Singapore's accountancy sector.

The "overall shift in our centre of gravity for the global economy, moving towards a growing Asia" would bolster growth for professional services such as accountancy, said Dr Janil.

He added: "As businesses become more international in their outlook, we expect that demand for professional services, especially those associated with cross-border trade and investments, to grow."

Finally, the need for, and the increasing complexity of, financial regulations would also ensure demand for accountancy, he said.