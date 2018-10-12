CPA Australia offers 2 new training schemes with tech focus

Professional accounting body CPA Australia has launched two new technology-focused training programmes here to help finance professionals stay competitive amid increasing digital transformation.

One is a graduate certificate in digital finance that CPA Australia will provide in partnership with Singapore Management University.

It consists of six modules focusing on the new wave of technologies and how businesses can harness them. Singaporeans and permanent residents are entitled to SkillsFuture funding for this course.

The second initiative is a training programme in digital finance that will be run in partnership with the National Trades Union Congress and the Employment and Employability Institute.

It comprises 20 courses covering fields such as key accounting standards, tax, business valuation and lean finance. The courses will also provide insights into new technologies such as data analytics, data forensics and design thinking.

The programme is aimed at professionals progressing from junior-mid-level positions to management roles. Over 40 per cent of the course fees will be subsidised for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Mr Yeoh Oon Jin, CPA Australia's Singapore divisional president, told around 350 corporate, finance and accounting professionals at the CPA Congress, held at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre yesterday, that business transformation driven by fast-developing technology represents opportunities as well as challenges.

"With extensive change under way for organisations in Singapore, it is critical for accounting and finance professionals to lift their capabilities for tomorrow's industry requirements," he said.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, the Senior Minister of State for Transport, and Communications and Information, spoke of a bright outlook for Singapore's accountancy sector.

The "overall shift in our centre of gravity for the global economy, moving towards a growing Asia", would bolster growth for professional services such as accountancy, said Dr Janil.

"As businesses become more international in their outlook, we expect that demand for professional services, especially those associated with cross-border trade and investments, to grow."