Citigroup plans to hire 3,000 new staff, mainly for S'pore and HK

HONG KONG • Citigroup plans to hire around 3,000 new staff for its Asia institutional business in the next few years, sharpening its focus in a fast-growing region where it has exited consumer banking in most markets, said its Asia-Pacific chief executive officer.

"We're talking about real meat on the bones on growing our business across Asia," Mr Peter Babej told Reuters.

The bank's main regional institutional business is in Singapore and Hong Kong, and Mr Babej said these two hubs would be a key focus of the 3,000 additional headcount for the unit. It did not disclose the existing headcount for the business.

Citi's institutional business includes investment banking, and corporate and commercial banking units that provide trade finance, cash management, payments and custody services, among others.

The previously unreported staff expansion plans underline Citi's ambition to make institutional banking and wealth management engines of growth, seeking to bolster revenue in a region that has become a battleground for global banks looking to tap its vast economies and growing wealth.

Citi has around US$200 billion (S$275 billion) in wealth assets in Asia, and the bank is "on track" to grow client assets by US$150 billion by 2025, a spokesman said, despite global economic and market uncertainties.

The bank's expansion of Asian institutional business comes on top of plans announced last year to hire about 2,300 people by 2025 for its wealth management unit.

Citi said last year that US$7 billion in capital released from the divestment of consumer banking businesses in 13 markets, 10 of which were in Asia, would be either returned to shareholders or invested in lucrative institutional banking and wealth management units.

"That gives you a sense that the magnitude of the set of investment we're talking about both from a people perspective, and from a capital perspective, it is very significant," Mr Babej said.

Last year, Citi created a single wealth management business, to deliver services to clients from the affluent segment as well as ultra-high net worth individuals. The Asia wealth business is also centred in Singapore and Hong Kong, hubs where the bank still retains its consumer banking units.

Wealth managers at the big global banks are tempering their expectations for Asia, after China's regulatory crackdown and Covid-19-driven slowdown helped to push clients to the sidelines.

"As global growth slows down, Asia slows down as well, but the relative growth is still higher than most other places in the world," said Mr Babej.

He believes the wealth that has been accumulated, and continues to grow, in China is "very significant", despite macroeconomic headwinds, uncertainties around Beijing's so-called "common prosperity" drive, and challenges from Covid-19 control measures.

Even as China's economy is expected to slow sharply this year due to pandemic-induced challenges, among other things, the Citi Asia head said volatility and uncertainty related to China's economic and geopolitical challenges would continue in the short term but would not change the bank's strategy.

"We're in China for the long term," Mr Babej said. "There are question marks in the light of the geopolitical situation and macroeconomic situation, but, longer term, we are big believers in the importance of China."

REUTERS