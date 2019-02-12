Citibank Singapore's former CEO joining DBS

The former chief executive of Citibank Singapore, Mr Han Kwee Juan, will join DBS Group Holdings as group head of strategy and planning in April, DBS announced yesterday.

He will report to DBS Group chief executive Piyush Gupta and be a member of the group management committee. He will occupy the role held previously by Mr Shee Tse Koon, who became DBS' Singapore country head in December last year.

Mr Han, 51, became CEO of Citibank Singapore in 2012. In that role, he had oversight of Citi's onshore retail banking, wealth management, cards and personal loans, mortgage and retail small and medium-sized enterprise businesses in Singapore. He spent 27 years at the American bank, leading businesses in consumer banking, corporate banking and transaction banking.

Mr Gupta said in a statement yesterday that the bank has over the years made it a point to build its leadership primarily through growing its own timber, resulting in many capable leaders.

"However, from time to time, it is also good to supplement our bench with external talent, allowing us to gain from new perspectives. Kwee Juan will be a good addition, and I look forward to leading this solid team as we continue on our journey to enrich lives, transform businesses and make a sustainable difference in the communities we operate in," he said.