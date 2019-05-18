Citibank names new Singapore chief executive

Citi has appointed Mr Brendan Carney as chief executive of Citibank Singapore and Asean cluster head of its global consumer banking division, the bank announced yesterday.

Before joining Citi in 2002, Mr Carney was involved in consulting and general management at start-up companies.

He holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business and a bachelor's in economics from the University of Michigan.

Mr Carney will report to Mr Gonzalo Luchetti, head of consumer banking for Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as Mr Amol Gupte, Asean head and Citi country officer for Singapore.

Mr Luchetti said: "With a strong track record in managing and transforming consumer businesses across different markets, Brendan will be a key asset to our business as it evolves for the next stage of our client-led sustainable growth.

"He will build on the momentum of our digital transformation, establish a strong talent base, and define what it means for us to be the bank of the future."

Mr Carney was most recently the consumer business manager for South Korea, a role he held since July 2015.

His appointment comes after the bank's former Singapore chief Han Kwee Juan resigned in February. Mr Han is now DBS Group Holdings' group head of strategy and planning.