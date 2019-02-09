Citi S'pore chief executive Han Kwee Juan resigns

Citibank Singapore chief executive Han Kwee Juan has resigned after nearly three decades with the bank.

Mr Vikas Kumar, Citi's head of cards and personal loans, will be the interim country business manager while it seeks a replacement.

Mr Han assumed the role of chief executive officer in February 2012. Before that, he was head of retail banking, where he led the overall strategy for the business, including wealth management, as well as the branch and ATM distribution network.

He spent 27 years at the American bank, having started his career with Citi as a summer intern in 1990 and later joined as a management associate in 1991.

Over the years, he held various senior roles across the Citi businesses.

"Throughout his career with Citi, Kwee Juan has championed innovation targeted at addressing market gaps as well as driven the digital transformation of the business," said a Citi staff memo.

Citi said Mr Han was also an active member in various banking committees, and represented the bank in the tripartite movement with the Ministry of Manpower and NTUC.

"(He) contributed greatly to the development of a skills future framework within consumer banking," Citi noted.

Mr Han was recognised as a distinguished fellow by the Institute of Banking and Finance in 2013.