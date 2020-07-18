CIMB, Natixis claim fabrications, fraud in Asian oil-trading scandal

Fabricated documents, suspicious transactions and US$192 million (S$267 million) in the hole.

That is the predicament two banks claim they have found themselves in after funding crude oil deals in the midst of Singapore's commodities trading meltdown.

The troubled transactions, outlined in court documents, offer the clearest look yet at some of the deals at the heart of a web of scandals in the Asian energy-trading hub that have already caused more than US$9 billion in potential losses for global lenders.

The Singapore units of CIMB Bank and Natixis claim to be victims in separate cases filed in the High Court of Singapore.

The allegations span four separate oil deals, but involve the same players.

They are Hontop Energy (Singapore), the oil trading unit of conglomerate China Wanda Group that is now in receivership; Singapore's Sugih Energy International, which has renamed itself as Aeturnum Energy International; and oil major BP.

CIMB is suing to put Hontop under judicial management and is seeking US$105 million from it and its parent, saying there is evidence of serious fraud and misconduct by its management.

Meanwhile, Natixis is suing Sugih Energy in two separate cases seeking a combined US$86 million and/or the surrender of relevant documents, accusing it of false and fraudulently made representations.

BP is not being accused of wrongdoing by either bank, based on an affidavit CIMB filed in a case against Hontop in the Singapore court on July 1, and claims filed by Natixis against Sugih on June 19 and 29.

The trades in question occurred late last year.

Hontop had approached CIMB in early November last year to finance a purchase of Russian ESPO crude from Sugih for resale to BP.

The magnitude of the losses in Singapore are now prompting lenders to take a long and hard look at whether the rewards of financing the sector are sufficient to offset the risks amid the most dramatic oil-price crash in a generation.

It again approached CIMB in December to finance another purchase of Russian oil from Sugih, this time for resale to Mitsui & Co's trading unit in Singapore.

CIMB initially declined to finance the deal because Mitsui was not on its approved buyer list, but within eight hours Hontop came back and said BP would buy the cargo instead.

In addition, Hontop approached Natixis in late November to finance a purchase of Brazilian Lula crude from Sugih for resale to BP.

The banks said they issued letters of credit and paid Sugih for oil on behalf of Hontop, based on Hontop showing them supposedly binding contracts to on-sell the oil to BP, according to the filings.

For example, Hontop provided Natixis with purchase and sale contracts with Sugih and BP and bills of lading on the tanker New Honor for about 982,000 barrels of Lula crude. However, when the banks went to collect from BP, the oil major said it had never agreed to some of the purchases.

CIMB and Natixis said they paid Sugih a total of about US$192 million on behalf of Hontop for oil that Hontop promised it would sell on to BP, according to the filings.

When the banks went to BP's Singapore unit to be paid back, the oil major told them that the transaction for one of the shipments was contingent on another payment that never materialised, and two never existed at all, adding that the lenders had been victims of their client's fraudulent conduct, according to the filings.

As for the oil at the centre of the deals, the banks say it is unclear if the cargoes were there to begin with and whether they were discharged as planned, according to the filings.

An attorney for Sugih, now Aeturnum, said the firm is an innocent party in the series of sales.

It sold the cargoes to Hontop, and Hontop never disputed that they were delivered, he said.

Hontop is the one who failed to pay the banks for the cargoes, and that is who the banks should be looking to for payment, the attorney said.

BP declined to comment, as did attorneys for Hontop, CIMB and Natixis.

The accusations shine a spotlight on the special relationship between banks and commodity traders, who require ample low-cost financing for the high-capital low-margin business.

The magnitude of the losses in Singapore is now prompting lenders to take a long and hard look at whether the rewards of financing the sector are sufficient to offset the risks amid the most dramatic oil-price crash in a generation.

BLOOMBERG