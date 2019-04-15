CIMB Bank Singapore unveils insurance for pet dogs and cats

SINGAPORE - The Singapore branch of CIMB Bank has unveiled insurance coverage to protect domestic dogs and cats against accidents and illnesses, underwritten by Sompo Insurance Singapore.

The CIMB My Paw Pal pet insurance comprises a basic plan and two optional covers, with annual premiums ranging from $74.90 to $428. Coverage will be almost immediate upon submission of the pet's microchip ID, and no medical check-up is required.

The basic plan protects against accidental death, medical expenses and cremation or burial expenses due to an accident, and third-party liability. Meanwhile, the optional covers include loss of dog due to theft, as well as medical expenses and cremation or burial expenses due to illness.

To be eligible for the insurance coverage, the pet has to be microchipped and between 12 weeks and seven years old.

Dog owners who wish to purchase the plans must ensure that their canines are registered with the Animal & Veterinary Service, formerly known as the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore.

Certain dog breeds are excluded under the insurance plans, such as the bull terrier, doberman pinscher, rottweiler and mastiff.

Sompo Insurance Singapore is a member of Japanese property and casualty insurance company Sompo Holdings.