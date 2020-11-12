China to further tighten reins on fintech companies

BEIJING • China's top banking watchdog doubled down on a renewed push to rein in financial technology companies such as Ant Group, promising to eliminate monopolistic practices and strengthen risk controls in the industry.

The news sent Chinese technology shares tumbling for a second day, wiping out more than US$200 billion (S$270 billion) of value.

Mr Liang Tao, a vice-chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), said at a conference in Beijing yesterday that fintech does not change the nature of the financial industry and regulators should be attentive to the risks and challenges of digitalisation.

Firms should get the same supervision and risk management standards as banks, he added.

His comments add to a widening crackdown on fintech firms, which last week derailed Ant's US$37 billion initial public offering.

Regulators have roiled markets with a spate of new rules to curb their dominance and also targeted Internet giants such as Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding, which owns a third of Ant.

Yesterday, the Hang Seng Tech Index slumped 2.5 per cent in Hong Kong, taking its two-day loss to 7.5 per cent. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, JD.com, Meituan and Xiaomi slumped at least 5.8 per cent in the two days as well.

While the Chinese government has been steadily tightening its grip on the world's second-largest economy, it has until recently taken a relatively hands-off approach towards businesses that dominate the country's burgeoning Internet, e-commerce and digital finance industries.

The authorities are concerned the companies have become too powerful, said Mr Ma Chen, a Beijing-based partner at Han Kun Law Offices. "This is a watershed moment," said Mr Ma, who specialises in antitrust issues.

Alibaba, Ant and Tencent alone commanded a combined market capitalisation of nearly US$2 trillion before last week, easily surpassing state-owned behemoths like Bank of China as the country's most valuable companies.

Yesterday's sell-off sent Alibaba shares down another 7 per cent to the lowest since August in Hong Kong, while analysts have estimated that Ant's US$280 billion valuation could be cut in half due to stricter regulations. That is after Alibaba's 5 per cent decline on Tuesday. Both companies were co-founded by billionaire Jack Ma.

China's antitrust watchdog is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing behaviour such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidising services at below cost to eliminate competitors.

Tencent, the gaming to payments giant whose rise turned co-founder Pony Ma into China's richest man, fell as much as 6 per cent yesterday after sinking 4.4 per cent the previous day.

Meituan, the food-delivery start-up that has expanded into hotel bookings and movie tickets, dived 6 per cent before paring losses. It tumbled 10.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Using big data gleaned from their hold on online payments, Ant and firms such as Tencent have grabbed market share from commercial banks in the lucrative consumer lending space by providing easier access to credit for younger users online, many of whom have little income or credit history.

CBIRC called for better education for borrowers and bans on inducing customers to borrow beyond their means. In areas where a market monopoly can be spotted, the regulator will step up probes to ensure fair competition and market order, Mr Liang said.

Licensed financial institutions should also assess the risks of their partners and are restricted from outsourcing their information technology, risk management and internal auditing, he added.

Other speakers at the conference, including executives from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Beijing Financial Holdings Group, joined in the clampdown chorus.

Mr Fang Wenzhong, chairman of Beijing Financial and a former CBIRC director, said none of the financial innovations has removed or even reduced risks.

He added that the Basel Accords were not outdated but developed from the lessons of the past financial crisis.

Those comments were in response to a speech late last month by Mr Jack Ma, who compared the Basel capital rules to a club for the elderly. Ant, which operates the Alipay payments app, also spans lending, asset management and insurance.

