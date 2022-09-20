'Buy now, pay later' growing more popular with consumers

The "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) option is becoming increasingly popular, with consumers able to borrow sums of money for short periods to pay for their purchases either at physical stores or online.

But there are concerns that users will overspend and end up mired in debt.

BNPL schemes are mostly used for fashion, health and beauty, electronic and home and living purchases, say industry players.

The situation looks manageable for now: While BNPL transactions in Singapore rose to $440 million last year, the total value accounted for less than 1 per cent of all credit and debit card payments, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

BNPL providers in Singapore also say they have established safeguards to ensure that customers do not overspend, such as suspending accounts when users fail to meet payment deadlines.

These payment plans have surged in popularity here since the start of the pandemic in 2020, fuelled by both merchant adoption and consumer use.

A report by Google, Temasek and Bain last year noted that digital lending to consumers in South-east Asia is expected to hit US$92 billion (S$130 billion) in outstanding balances in 2025, up from US$33 billion in 2021, in part from growth in BNPL services.

A global survey in April that included 300 Singaporeans aged between 18 and 64 found that 18 per cent had used BNPL schemes in the previous six months. Thirty-six per cent said they were very likely to use them in the future, and 51 per cent said they were somewhat likely to use them.

Customers here use BNPL schemes to make purchases that would not fit in their existing budgets, with the average basket size of each transaction ranging from $1,000 to about $2,000, according to the survey, which was conducted by consumer credit reporting agency Experian.

BNPL providers told The Straits Times that they have various measures in place to help customers keep their spending in check.

ShopBack, which acquired BNPL player Hoolah last November, draws on data from government sources, mainly through Singpass' Myinfo, to do "know your customer" checks.

The company also checks if customers have a late-payment history with the platform. A risk assessment is then done to determine how much credit it will extend on a case-by-case basis, said Mr Hamish Moline, its managing director of financial services.

New customers start with a smaller credit limit that can be raised if payments are made on time, while late fees are levied for missed payments. The fees vary by transaction size and start from $5, going up to $30 for a $1,000 transaction, said Mr Moline.

Fellow BNPL player Atome suspends a customer's account immediately if he misses a payment.

Atome Singapore general manager Bryan Quek said the customer will have to clear the outstanding payments and pay a flat fee of $15 before he can use the service again. Less than 1 per cent of Atome users here miss their payments.

Grab's PayLater, another BNPL service, assesses which consumers should be offered the payment option based on their transaction history on the Grab app.

Spending limits are then set for each individual according to his past payment history, to reduce the risk of overspending.

No fees are imposed for late payment, but the user's account will be deactivated and he will have to pay $10 each time the account is reactivated.

Even with these safeguards, some people are not convinced that BNPL is suitable for them.

Public relations executive Jorge Sng, 23, used BNPL schemes when he was younger, to buy items like electronics, clothing and perfume.

But he now realises that this mode of payment prompts consumers to spend beyond their means. "If you cannot afford it, it is not good to put this kind of liability on your personal expenses," he said.

Others like Ms Joyce England, head of corporate communications at Experian and a frequent BNPL user, would still use the platforms because of the attractive discounts.

Ms England, 36, recently bought a crock-pot at a discount and has purchased skincare products and jewellery through BNPL service providers that gave discounts.

She also likes the flexibility of being able to buy things while spreading the financial load over a period of time at zero interest.

As the BNPL payment option becomes increasingly prevalent, more merchants in other sectors are embracing it as well.

A spokesman for Grab said its ride and delivery services now offer the PayLater option.

Food and beverage is one of Atome's fastest-growing categories, with 60 per cent month-on-month growth.

Mr Tristan Chiappini, vice-president of partnerships and head of Asia-Pacific at payment infrastructure provider PPRO, said BNPL players are now evolving their offerings beyond physical products to services and experiences such as travel, a trend he termed "live now, pay later".

"That is very much catering to the millennials, who value experiences, for example, paying over time for a holiday in Bali, as well as payment for medical or self-improvement-type medical procedures," he added.