Burgeoning EV market will create more opportunities for investors: Private banks

SINGAPORE - The fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) market will present more opportunities for investors as countries accelerate the move towards more sustainable economies, according to private banks.

They also noted that Asia, especially China, will continue to drive this shift in 2022 as it forges ahead in reducing carbon emissions and rolling out green technology.

Mr Desmond Kuek, head of sustainable finance for Asia-Pacific at Swiss bank UBS, expects that 25 per cent of new cars will be electrified by 2025, with the share possibly hitting 60 per cent to 70 per cent by 2030.

"Asia is home to China, the world's largest auto market, and some of the biggest automakers. It also has the most expansive supply chain of parts, chips and raw materials," said Mr Kuek.

"We see investment opportunities across the entire value chain."

There is also room for further growth in China's EV sales, which are expected to hit 18 million units in 2030, up from about 1.8 million last year, he noted.

"This extraordinary growth has been fuelled by vast amounts of public and private investment that leave China home to some of the most innovative players across the global supply chain," he added.

Consumers are also taking to EVs as ranges increase, batteries become more efficient and charging stations spring up.

Mr Kuek noted that China, the world's second-largest economy, plans to be carbon-neutral by 2060.

"Central to achieving this goal is the vision to completely replace vehicles powered by internal combustion engines with new energy vehicles by 2035.

"This will require a huge investment into building up the necessary charging infrastructure nationwide and in convincing drivers to embrace the new technology," he said.

Citi Global Wealth Investments said China, like many other countries, has experienced power shortages recently.

"This is a side effect of the country's effort to reduce its dependency on carbon fuels. In the near term, higher prices from such shortages lead to more fossil fuel burning," it noted.

However, the shortages are also likely to speed up efforts to expand the production and use of green energy, an area where China has a competitive advantage, it added.