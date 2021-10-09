Beijing to continue fintech crackdown, says PBOC governor

SHANGHAI • China will continue taking steps to curb monopolistic behaviour among Internet platform companies and strengthen the protection of consumer privacy and data security, said central bank governor Yi Gang.

"We will continue to cooperate with the anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviour," he said on Thursday during a keynote speech at the Bank for International Settlements' conference on Regulating Big Tech.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will continue to strengthen the regulation of the payments sector and ask all financial services companies, including personal information businesses, to be licensed, he added.

China has been cracking down on its biggest tech companies for the past year after largely giving them free rein to grow.

Regulators fired their first salvo in November last year with new regulations on fintech, which forced Mr Jack Ma's Ant Group to call off what would have been a record initial public offering (IPO).

Beijing has also launched anti-monopoly investigations into e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and food delivery leader Meituan, while rolling out new rules governing areas from online games and after-school education, to overseas listings and data security.

Mr Yi said the PBOC has required technology platform businesses that offer financial services to set up holding companies and bring all subsidiaries engaged in financial activities under them.

Going forward, the central bank will ask the holding companies to consolidate their balance sheets and strengthen prudential regulations, he added.

The PBOC has recently asked platform businesses to carve out their personal credit information business, and they must now provide credit information services to financial companies through licensed agencies, according to Mr Yi.

This is to "cut the direct link" between personal credit services and financial institutions, which could help break the information monopoly and promote information sharing, he said.

Mr Yi named three principles to guide the regulatory clean-up of fintech: financial businesses must be licensed to operate; firewalls must be set up between different parts of the business, such as insurance and wealth management, to prevent cross-sector risks; and the direct link between non-banks and banking information services must be cut.

COMMON CHALLENGE How to enhance innovation capacity while preventing negative effects of fintech is a common challenge faced by us all. CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR YI GANG

The steps laid out by Mr Yi mirror those taken against Ant in the months after the IPO was halted. Ant has been ordered to undergo a transformation into a financial holding company that will entail much closer scrutiny akin to banks.

The PBOC is weighing new rules for curbing monopolies in online payments and has told more than a dozen tech companies they may need to restructure their financial divisions into entities that will be supervised by the central bank.

The banking and insurance regulator has also told fintech platforms offering banking services that they must comply with the same capital requirements as those imposed on traditional lenders to curb risks.

Mr Yi said financial institutions should collect, use and store information in strict accordance with the law, and ensure they protect the personal privacy and rights of consumers.

The central bank will look at defining data ownership in a more accurate manner, better facilitate data transactions and promote the fair use of data, he added.

China is willing to participate in international rules-making related to the digitalisation of finance, said Mr Yi.

"How to enhance innovation capacity while preventing negative effects of fintech is a common challenge faced by us all," he said.

BLOOMBERG