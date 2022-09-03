Bankrupt Celsius seeks to return $70 million of locked crypto

NEW YORK - Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is seeking to return coins to a sliver of users locked out of their accounts.

The company asked for a United States bankruptcy judge's permission to release about US$50 million (S$70 million) worth of cryptocurrency stuck on the platform in so-called custody accounts, which were designed to store digital assets rather than generate returns. A full hearing on the request is set for Oct 6, said court papers.

The move highlights a split among the many thousands of users burnt by the company's bankruptcy. Those who deposited crypto with the goal of earning interest on their holdings signed over their ownership of the coins to Celsius, according to the company, while those who only stored their assets on the platform technically retained title to the coins.