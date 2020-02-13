Bank of Singapore appoints its first chief data and innovation officer

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Bank of Singapore, the private banking arm of OCBC Bank, has hired a chief data and innovation officer to boost its digital transformation efforts.

Bank of Singapore said on Thursday (Feb 13) it appointed Celine Le Cotonnec to fill the newly created role.

Ms Le Cotonnec will be responsible for the bank's data strategy to "unlock new opportunities and deliver actionable insights" for clients and business functions.

She will also head the bank's innovation unit to drive digital innovation initiatives.

"The creation of this role affirms Bank of Singapore's commitment to leverage analytics and innovative technology to provide quality personalised insights to clients, and optimise business efficiency as part of its digital transformation programme," the private bank said in a statement.

Ms Le Cotonnec joins from AXA Insurance Singapore, where she was chief data and innovation officer.

She brings more than 15 years of experience in business transformation and data analytics in Asia.

Prior to her AXA stint, Ms Le Cotonnec was head of connected services, digital and mobility at the Asian arm of French automobile manufacturer PSA Peugeot Citroen in Shanghai.

She will report to Bank of Singapore chief executive Bahren Shaari in her new role.

Mr Shaari said: "Our digital transformation programme is an integral part of our overall corporate strategy. It is for our clients and for our employees."

"That is why we have, over the past few years, invested extensively in this area," he added. "Celine's stellar track record in the area of data analytics and innovation will help us to continue to build deeper relationships with our clients."

OCBC this month also welcomed former HSBC Greater China chief Helen Wong as its head of its new global wholesale banking unit. The 58-year-old was also named deputy president at the bank.