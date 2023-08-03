Bank of England may slow pace of UK rate hikes

LONDON – The Bank of England (BOE) is likely to boost interest rates again on Thursday, but a slowing in the pace of inflation may give policymakers scope to scale back the size of hikes.

Economists and investors anticipate the benchmark lending rate will rise at least a quarter-point to 5.25 per cent, with a strong chance of a bigger half-point increase that would match the scale of action taken in June.

Markets are now bracing themselves for rates to peak around 5.75 per cent by the end of 2023.

Stickier price and wage data in the spring cast Britain as an international outlier, leaving the prospect that the BOE will be the last major central bank to complete its hiking cycle.

Even so, the latest inflation and unemployment data showed easing pressure on prices that may give the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) leeway to back away from the most aggressive action.

The decision is due at 7pm Singapore time, with a press conference led by BOE governor Andrew Bailey following a half hour later.

Here is what to watch in the BOE’s decision:

Guidance

The BOE is likely to leave open the possibility of further rate increases as it awaits for confirmation that inflation and the labour market have started to cool.

Economists expect the central bank to leave in place guidance warning that further tightening will be needed “if there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures”.

The same guidance has been used at the previous four meetings, and one softer inflation print for June may not be enough to prompt a wholesale shift in communications.

Advisers to Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt are worried about the risk of an overtightening damaging the economy ahead of an election expected in 2024.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that “people can see light at the end of the tunnel” on inflation.

Vote split

The loss of the BOE’s chief dove Silvana Tenreyro could nudge the MPC in a more hawkish direction.

She has been replaced by Ms Megan Greene, who joined from being chief economist at the Kroll Institute and has already said she would have supported the increase in recent months that Ms Tenreyro had opposed.

Mr Bailey has been even-handed in his recent comments, highlighting both “unacceptably high” inflation and that the full impact of rate hikes has yet to hit.

On the hawkish end of the MPC, Dr Catherine Mann is most likely to push for a bigger increase.

“Reacting to just one positive inflation print by hiking only 25 basis points would arguably carry the risk of the MPC being compelled to return to 50 basis points hikes again,” said UBS economist Anna Titareva.

Markets

Investors have priced in roughly a one-in-three chance of a half-point hike, suggesting the decision will surprise some participants regardless of what happens.

The pound has strengthened against the dollar and the euro since the last decision, reflecting expectations that rate hikes will continue through the summer.

Yields on 10-year gilts are just off their highest level since 2008.

A softening in guidance could send market interest rates lower even if the BOE raises its benchmark.

“We expect the BOE to validate much of the increase in market rate expectations, but not all, consistent with a terminal rate at around 5.5 per cent to 5.75 per cent,” said Bank of America chief UK economist Robert Wood.