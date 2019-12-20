Bank of England admits press briefings hacked

LONDON • The Bank of England (BOE) has admitted that a rogue supplier has been misusing feeds of its press briefings, allowing high-speed traders access to market-sensitive information seconds before their rivals.

Following a report in The Times newspaper, the central bank said a third-party supplier had accessed a back-up audio feed of some of its conferences without consent, and supplied it to "other external clients".

Briefings by BOE governor Mark Carney and other top central bank officials often move financial markets, including the pound and UK government bonds, and early access could allow traders to make millions.

The third-party supplier, which the bank did not name, had been misusing the audio feed since earlier this year, it said.

The feed was intended as a fallback option if the central bank's official video feed of the press conference went down, according to the report in The Times.

A spokesman for the BOE told Reuters yesterday that it had referred the misuse of the feed to the Financial Conduct Authority.

The BOE curbed the supplier's access once the misuse was identified to it by the newspaper and said the supplier will not be involved in conferences in future.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England kept interest rates steady yesterday, saying it was too soon to gauge how much Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory would lift the Brexit uncertainty that has hung over the economy.

REUTERS