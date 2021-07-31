Bank lending here sees fastest growth since 2018

Bank lending in Singapore grew 1.5 per cent last month, lifted mainly by stronger demand for business loans, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed yesterday.

Loans through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending - were up for the eighth consecutive month to $703.92 billion last month.

The month-on-month loan growth of 1.5 per cent was the fastest since March 2018.

Business loans grew at a faster pace, up 1.9 per cent to $436.76 billion last month compared with the 0.2 per cent increase in May.

This came even as loans to the single largest business segment - building and construction - slipped 0.7 per cent to $151.33 billion.

In particular, loans to financial institutions were up 3.6 per cent to $103.51 billion, while loans to general commerce rose 5.4 per cent to $72.60 billion last month.

Year on year, total business loans were up 2.6 per cent, marking the first time in positive growth territory since July last year.

Consumer loans extended its growth streak last month, up 0.7 per cent month on month to $267.17 billion, and up 5 per cent year on year.

Housing loans, which make up three-quarters of consumer lending, inched up 0.6 per cent to $206.29 billion last month.

Year on year, total bank lending last month increased by 3.5 per cent, faster than the 1.2 per cent rise in May.

THE BUSINESS TIMES