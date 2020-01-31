Bank lending flat in December: MAS data

SINGAPORE - Bank lending in Singapore was flat in December, dipping 0.05 per cent to $692.4 billion in December from $692.73 billion a month ago, according to flash data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday (Jan 31).

In October, bank lending rose 0.5 per cent although housing loans continued to slide.

MAS figures for loans through domestic banks captures lending in all currencies but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending.

From a year ago, total borrowing in December rose 3.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2018, the data showed.

Business lending dipped 0.04 per cent to $429.61 billion in December.

Loans to most sectors, including building and construction, general commerce and financial institutions, rose, but their amounts were not enough to offset the overall dip.

Sectors that recorded a drop in lending include agriculture, mining and quarrying, manufacturing and transport, storage and communication.

Consumer lending also edged down 0.1 per cent to $262.79 billion in December due to a fall in housing and bridging loans, car and share financing loans.

Housing loans, which make up about three-quarters to consumer lending, slipped 0.1 per cent to $200.74 million.