Aviva Investors launches sustainable fund in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of the insurance giant, has launched a sustainability-focused multi-asset fund for both accredited and retail investors in Singapore.

The Aviva Investors Sustainable Income and Growth Fund aims for long-term sustainable income and targets people planning their retirement.

It targets a 5 per cent income yield with long-term capital growth from a portfolio of 80 to 120 securities drawn from over 25,000 names in the MSCI All Country World Index and the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index, said Aviva.

Fund manager Francois de Bruin and the investment team will seek to improve the sustainability of holdings through engagement and proxy voting.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria are fully integrated into the investment process, which excludes sectors such as tobacco and controversial weapons, as well as energy companies that derive over 10 per cent of their revenues from coal, said Aviva.

"The fund seeks to deliver natural income that is sustainable and designed to grow over time, with ESG embedded into the investment process," said Charles Wong, head of wholesale, Asia at Aviva Investors.

"In an environment of volatile markets and concerns over growth, we believe SIG can play an important role in addressing the need of investors in Singapore for long-term regular income with a responsible investment focus."