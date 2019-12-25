Aussie dollar near 4½-month peak; sterling hits 3-week low

TOKYO • The Australian dollar held firm yesterday near a 4.5-month peak on optimism about US-China trade relations, while the British pound was on the defensive as worries resurfaced about a chaotic departure from the European Union.

The Australian dollar fetched US$0.69295 in early trade, up 0.12 per cent and within striking distance of its Dec 13 peak of US$0.6939, its highest level since late July. The currency has gained over 1 per cent in the past four sessions.

China said on Monday that it will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork to avocado to some types of semiconductors next year, as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.

"It is possible to view this news as supporting the Australian dollar, but considering that the currency has been strong since last Thursday, we should probably think that it reflects waning concerns over geopolitical risks," said Mr Tohru Sasaki, head of research at JP Morgan.

Other risk-sensitive currencies were also generally well supported.

The New Zealand dollar stood at US$0.6626, just below a five-month high of US$0.6639 hit on Monday, while many emerging-market currencies, including the Indonesian rupiah, held near multi-month peaks.

The British pound, however, slipped to three-week lows as the market braced itself for more uncertainty after Britain officially leaves the EU next month.

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it illegal to extend trade talks with the EU beyond the end of next year, investors fret that the country could crash out without any trade deal.

Other major currencies moved little in holiday-thinned trade yesterday. The euro stood almost flat at US$1.1094, while the yen was little changed at 109.37 yen per dollar.

The dollar index stood at 97.645, off Monday's high of 97.820. The currency showed limited response to a soft reading in new orders for key US-made capital goods. Orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, edged up just 0.1 per cent last month.

REUTERS