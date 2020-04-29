Audit shows no need to restate earnings, but not all data available: Wirecard

FRANKFURT • Wirecard AG said an independent audit by KPMG uncovered no need to restate earnings, but added that all the data needed to confirm past revenues could not be obtained.

Wirecard hired the accounting firm last October and it has been looking into the payment processor's third-party partner business, as well as business activities in India and Singapore.

In a statement yesterday, Wirecard said the required data needed to conclusively approve revenues from 2016-2018 is "primarily in the control of third parties".

The company also added that its 2019 accounts will not be released tomorrow, due to the Covid-19 virus and the KPMG report.

The company has drip-fed parts of the report to the market, including saying last week that KPMG had not made any substantial findings of questionable accounting methods in all four areas of the audit.

The German company has been trying to rebuild its reputation after facing repeated allegations about its accounting methods.

Wirecard's revenue soared in 2018 after it bought more than 15 companies over a few years. But in a series of articles, the Financial Times reported allegations of accounting fraud at Wirecard in several countries.

The company hired law firm Rajah & Tann to investigate its Singapore subsidiaries. A final report from the firm in March last year acknowledged accounting oversights and potential criminal liability among some Singapore staff, but did not find evidence of any linked to Wirecard headquarters.

The Financial Times also reported that substantial sales and profits were processed by Wirecard's Dubai-based partner company Al Alam Solutions in the names of several clients that did not exist or had no record of a relationship with the firm.

The company "categorically rejects" the allegations, calling them "nonsense", a spokesman said last October.

Wirecard said the full KPMG report will be published "as soon as possible".

