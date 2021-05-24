For Subscribers
Commentary
Asset managers must engage with people to invest sustainably
They can help clients reach financial goals and manage impact on environment
The past year has been one like no other. The outbreak of the pandemic has caused people to rethink the way they live, work and invest.
A recent HSBC Asset Management survey of 250 investors and 400 advisers in Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Britain found that 68 per cent of investors here said the pandemic has raised their awareness of the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.