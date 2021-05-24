Commentary

Asset managers must engage with people to invest sustainably

They can help clients reach financial goals and manage impact on environment

Patrice Conxicoeur
ST Engineering workers installing solar panels at one of its facilities. The writer says a company with sustainable practices is also one that will succeed in the long run.
ST Engineering workers installing solar panels at one of its facilities. The writer says a company with sustainable practices is also one that will succeed in the long run.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The past year has been one like no other. The outbreak of the pandemic has caused people to rethink the way they live, work and invest.

A recent HSBC Asset Management survey of 250 investors and 400 advisers in Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Britain found that 68 per cent of investors here said the pandemic has raised their awareness of the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 24, 2021, with the headline 'Asset managers must engage with people to invest sustainably'. Subscribe
Topics: 