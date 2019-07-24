ANZ makes Vishnu Shahaney head of South-east Asia, India, Middle East and Singapore country head

SINGAPORE - The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has appointed Vishnu Shahaney as head of South-east Asia, India and the Middle East, in addition to country head of Singapore, the bank announced in a media statement on Wednesday (July 24).

Based in Singapore, Mr Shahaney is expected to start his new role in August, and will report to Mr Farhan Faruqui, group executive of international at ANZ.

Mr Shahaney is currently president director of Bank ANZ Indonesia. The process of replacing him in Indonesia is under way, and an announcement will be made in due course after local regulatory approval has been obtained.

He first joined ANZ Grindlays Bank in India, and has held senior positions at ANZ in Asia and Australia, across businesses including corporate banking, transaction banking and risk.

Mr Faruqui said he is confident that Mr Shahaney's deep international banking experience, extensive customer networks and strong understanding of Singapore and the region will bring significant value to ANZ's business and customers.