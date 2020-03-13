AIA reports slower new business value growth amid HK protests, coronavirus

HONG KONG • Insurer AIA Group said yesterday that its growth in value of new business slowed to 6 per cent last year as anti-government protests in Hong Kong weighed on sales, and it signalled a brief but significant impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

"A number of our markets are facing headwinds from the lower interest rate environment and the impact of Covid-19," the company said, adding that the speed of recovery and the extent of any long-term impact remain uncertain.

AIA's new business value, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to US$4.15 billion (S$5.8 billion) last year, up from US$3.96 billion a year earlier, according to its earnings statement.

The Hong Kong-based company, which reported more than 20 per cent annual growth in new business value in the last few years, was expected by analysts to post a rise of 8 per cent to US$4.28 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

Anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled territory, which began last June, have led to a sharp drop in tourist arrivals, mainly from the mainland, hitting sales of luxury goods and insurance policies, among other things.

AIA and other insurers in Hong Kong get a large share of their sales from selling insurance products to mainland Chinese visitors, who seek better products and overseas investment opportunities.

The value of new business in Hong Kong fell 5 per cent to US$1.62 billion, impacted by a decline in sales from mainland Chinese visitors in the second half of last year.

China and Hong Kong together account for about half of new business growth globally at AIA. The Asia-focused insurer has a business presence in 18 markets in the Asia-Pacific, including Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia.

REUTERS