About the account

Q What is the DBS Multiplier Account?

A It is the flagship deposit account offered by Singapore's largest bank. Customers can earn tiered interest rates on their account balances.

Rates are higher if they transact in larger amounts with DBS, and in more eligible categories including DBS/POSB credit card spending, mortgage payments and investments.

Q What are the conditions?

A Customers must credit an income stream to their Multiplier account and transact in at least one eligible category.

An income stream is defined as a salary, dividends or use of the Singapore Financial Data Exchange service to get a consolidated view of finances.

Q What are the tiered rates?

A Customers can get up to 1.1 per cent a year on the first $25,000 in their account if they transact in one category.

They can earn up to 2.5 per cent a year on their first $50,000 if they transact in two categories.

They can get a maximum of 3.5 per cent a year for balances of over $50,000 and up to $100,000 if they transact in three or more categories.

Prisca Ang