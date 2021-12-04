Finance Watch

A new era in wealth management beckons

BOS chief sees the sector becoming more corporatised with set-ups like family offices

Ven Sreenivasan Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

One of the biggest challenges - and opportunities - facing the wealth management industry, especially in Asia, is the transfer of inter-generational wealth.

As the first-generation creators of wealth reach retirement age, they are starting to restructure their asset holdings. This will add complexity to the wealth management marketplace, says Bank of Singapore (BOS) chief executive Bahren Shaari.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 04, 2021, with the headline ' A new era in wealth management beckons'. Subscribe
Topics: 