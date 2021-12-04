For Subscribers
A new era in wealth management beckons
BOS chief sees the sector becoming more corporatised with set-ups like family offices
One of the biggest challenges - and opportunities - facing the wealth management industry, especially in Asia, is the transfer of inter-generational wealth.
As the first-generation creators of wealth reach retirement age, they are starting to restructure their asset holdings. This will add complexity to the wealth management marketplace, says Bank of Singapore (BOS) chief executive Bahren Shaari.
