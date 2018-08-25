1st-half jump in AIA S'pore annualised new premiums

The Singapore unit of insurer AIA posted a 42 per cent increase in annualised new premiums to US$290 million (S$397 million) for the first half of the year, thanks to strong sales in both agency and partnership distribution.

It also noted yesterday that it recorded double-digit growth in agent productivity and a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of active agents here for the six months to June 30.

AIA Singapore's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums, expanded by 22 per cent to US$178 million.

This was supported by double-digit growth in new business value from its strategic partnership with Citibank on higher direct sales of simplified protection solutions to the banking group's credit card customer base.

There was a 57 per cent rise in the value of new business for its AIA Vitality Integrated products, with AIA Vitality membership more than doubling over the past 12 months.

But the value of new business margins was lower at 61.4 per cent, down from 71.1 per cent for the first half of 2017 on lower profitability from HealthShield business and a shift in product mix.

Operating profit after tax went up by 9 per cent to US$273 million.

AIA Singapore also launched an exclusive partnership with Medix to provide personal medical case management services in the first half.

For parent AIA Group, with a presence in 18 Asia-Pacific markets, the value of new business in the first half-year surged to US$1.95 billion from US$1.61 billion a year earlier.