Bank of S'pore sees limited impact from Turkey's crisis

The plunge in the lira, which began in May, now looks likely to push the Turkish economy into crisis mode.

The falling currency, down more than 40 per cent since the start of the year, has piled pressure on Turkish companies that are saddled with unhedged dollar-and euro-denominated debt and raised fears that the country could struggle to meet its large external financing needs.

This would be another headwind for emerging markets (EMs) as an asset class, but the scope for wider economic spillovers appears contained.

Last week, concerns about Turkey begun to affect global markets, boosting safe-haven demand for the Swiss franc and high-grade government bonds, as well as causing some weakness in the euro and the stocks of European banks.

Turkey's economic situation is largely self-inflicted, resulting from a series of poor domestic economic policies. Over the past few years, Turkish fiscal and monetary policy has been excessively accommodative, resulting in rapid growth but also a build-up of financial vulnerabilities.

Turkey's problem has been festering for some time now. Its problem has been exacerbated by the shifting global monetary environment, with the United States Federal Reserve lifting rates and trimming its balance sheet. Until Turkey puts in place a credible economic plan, we expect things in Turkey to get worse before they get better.

Much of the concern is focused on Turkey's banks, which have increasingly resorted to foreign wholesale markets to finance their domestic lending. About a third of bank lending is in foreign currencies, mostly to corporates. And although the ratio of non-performing loans is currently low, we see this rising markedly ahead as a result of higher interest rates, currency weakness and the forthcoming economic weakness.

Nonetheless, the direct economic consequences for the rest of the world are relatively limited. This is hardly surprising given that with gross domestic product (GDP) of around US$900 billion (S$1.2 trillion), Turkey's economy accounts for just 1 per cent of the world economy.

LIMITED CONTAGION

Foreign exposure to Turkey's domestic financial markets is relatively small. Non-residents hold around 60 per cent of Turkish government debt, but this debt is equivalent to only around 30 per cent of Turkish GDP. The market capitalisation of the Turkish equity market is less than 2 per cent of the British equity market.

There are some risks to foreign banks holding Turkish debt but they are heavily concentrated in Europe.

The Spanish banks' exposure to Turkish paper is equivalent to about 6 per cent of Spanish GDP, much of which is due to Spanish banks' operations in Turkey. The exposure of Italian and French banks is relatively limited, and that of Britain and the US is negligible.

Exposure to Turkey via trade links is also fairly small except for neighbouring countries, notably Bulgaria.

So, in short, the direct economic hit from Turkey for European economies, let alone the wider world and even Singapore, should be fairly small.

IMPACT ON SINGAPORE

In the near term, global risk appetite could be sapped due to the worsening problem in Turkey.

Singapore risk assets could move in tandem with global markets should there be a fall in global risk appetite.

While there could be near-term volatility for Singapore's risk assets, Turkey's problem should not have a lasting impact as Singapore's economic and financial links to Turkey remain small.

In this more uncertain environment, there is a need for investors to have diversified portfolios to tide through a period of higher market volatility.

Investors should note that the EM bond market is deep and diversified. Turkey typically accounts for less than 5 per cent of most EM bond indices. There are opportunities in the EM bond space, but investors have to be more discerning at this point of time.

•The writer is a senior investment strategist with the Bank of Singapore.