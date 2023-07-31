Bank of Japan flags broadening price, wage hikes in wake of policy tweak

TOKYO - Japanese companies are raising prices and wages at a pace not seen in the past, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Monday, stressing the need to watch for signs that inflationary pressures were broadening.

“We must continue to scrutinise whether price hikes to pass on higher costs could broaden and last longer,” the central bank said in a full version of its quarterly outlook report.

Unlike the United States and Europe, however, Japan is still seeing inflation driven by higher goods prices rather than wage pressures, the BOJ said.

The gross-domestic-product (GDP) deflator, which strips away the effect of import prices, has risen at a much slower pace in Japan than in the United States and Europe, it said.

The data “suggests the rise in Japan’s inflation is mainly driven by cost-push pressure from rising import prices,” the report said.

But companies are becoming increasingly open to raising wages, the BOJ said, stressing the need to look at how such moves could affect the outlook for inflation.

The BOJ revised up 2023’s inflation forecast at a summary of its outlook report released on Friday, but left its price projections for fiscal 2024 and 2025 largely unchanged.

The assessment on the price and wage outlook came after the central bank’s decision on Friday to tweak its bond yield control policy and allow long-term interest rates to rise in line with inflation.

The bank also upgraded its assessment on inflation expectations to say they were “showing signs of re-accelerating,” reflecting its growing alarm about broadening inflationary pressure.

The outlook for wages and inflation expectations is crucial to how quickly the BOJ could move towards dismantling its controversial bond yield control policy.

Core consumer inflation hit 3.3 per cent in June, staying above the BOJ’s 2 per cent target for the 15th straight month and keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus. REUTERS