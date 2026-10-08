Bahrain F1 race in Malaysia delivers $108.1 million windfall to local micro SMEs

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Based on the success and economic spillover effect, Malaysia could benefit from international sporting events such as the G1 as a platform for SMEs to have wider opportunities and market access.

KUALA LUMPUR – Local micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) reaped over RM345 million (S$108.1 million) in economic spillover effects of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit.

Malaysia’s Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim added that almost half of the 261,000 spectators were foreign tourists.

“The impact reflects the important role of large-scale international sporting events in stimulating economic activities, especially through the rise in tourism expenditure and demand for local goods and services.

“The Bahrain F1 GP in Malaysia has had a very drastic impact on the SMEs, especially those in the hospitality, food and beverage, retail, transport, entertainment, tourism-related services and support industries,” he said in a statement on Oct 8.

Those who attended the F1 race were projected to have spent 2.17 times more than ordinary events, he said, adding that foreign tourists usually spend more due to longer stays and expenditure spent for accommodation, food and beverages, transport, shopping and recreational activities.

Based on the success and economic spillover effect, Malaysia could benefit from international sporting events such as the G1 as a platform for SMEs to have wider opportunities and market access.

“This effort includes strengthening ties between SMEs and bigger industry players, event organisers, tourism operators and local suppliers so that the economic benefits generated by such large-scale events can be enjoyed by more small businesses,” he said. BERNAMA