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Are Singaporeans too rigid to be funny? How to take ourselves less seriously to overcome stress.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

In this episode, theatrical clown and actor Shanice Stanislaus shares with host See Kai Wen about how thinking and acting like a clown can help navigate high-pressure environments.

The “Clown Mentality” includes having the audacity to dream and try, never afraid of failing and finding ways to add whimsy into your life. We all have a little clown in our pockets.

Shanice also speaks about her journey as one of the only few professional clowns in Singapore, her award-winning clown shows, and how she helps Singaporeans find their “funny” in her workshops.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 What is clowning?

02:58 Are Singaporeans too uptight to be funny?

07:11 Why we need to learn how to fail

10:51 Comedy is truth and pain wrapped nicely

15:33 Using humour to break the ice in work situations

21:55 How to find your inner clown and humour

25:47 Adopting a “Clown Mentality”

27:51 Shanice’s experience performing as a clown overseas

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Host: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Elizabeth Law and Joanna Seow

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Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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