Australia’s sovereign wealth fund CEO Raphael Arndt steps down

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Future Fund CEO Raphael Arndt will step down at the end of 2026 after a six-year tenure to return to the private sector.

Australia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Future Fund, said on Aug 26 that chief executive officer Raphael Arndt will step down at the end of 2026 after a six-year tenure to return to the private sector.

Chairman Greg Combet did not name a successor to the A$356 billion (S$324 billion) fund in the statement.

Arndt is the longest-serving CEO in the 20-year history of the fund, and was its chief investment officer for six years before taking the top role.

“I leave the Future Fund with a highly capable leadership team that is supported by a strong board,” Arndt said.

The fund delivered a 14.8 per cent return in the year ended June 30, above the government-mandated target of 8.0 per cent and the 12.2 per cent in 2025, according to its latest portfolio update released on Aug 26.

Its assets climbed to A$356 billion at the end of June from A$337.2 billion three months earlier.

Investments in Australian equities rose to A$30.4 billion from A$28.7 billion. REUTERS