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SYDNEY – Australian employment fell for a second straight month in October and the jobless rate climbed to a five-year high of 4.9%, a surprisingly soft result that bolstered the case that interest rates have peaked and the next move will be down.

Markets are no longer pricing in another Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate rise after five increases in 2026 took the cash rate to an 18-year high of 4.85%, and are pricing in lower rates in the second half of 2027.

Around 46 basis points of easing is priced in by the end of 2027, double what had been priced in before the data on Nov 19.

That shift hit the already pressured Australian dollar, which was down 0.5% as it plumbed another 10-month low of 66.80 US cents. Three-year government bond futures rallied 15 ticks to 95.41, the highest since late August.

“With risks to both the RBA’s unemployment and inflation forecasts now skewed softer, we expect the bank to hold the cash rate at 4.85% until Q3 ’27, when it can begin moving back toward neutral,” analysts at Citi Australia said in a report.

“The risk for another hike still exists, but with the labour market weakening, we see the bar getting higher.”

Clear slowdown in labour market

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said employment fell by 43,500 in October from September, when it dropped a revised 36,400, the biggest two-month total for job losses in five years. The October fall, which was driven mostly by part-time jobs, was well below analysts’ forecast for a rise of around 25,000.

The jobless rate climbed to 4.9%, the highest since October 2021, from 4.7% a month ago, reaching a level the RBA had not expected to see until the end of next year. Economists had expected a steady jobless rate.

“After months in which the impact of higher interest rates was most visible in housing, confidence and other interest rate-sensitive sectors, the slowdown is now showing up clearly in the labour market,” said Krishna Bhimavarapu, an economist at State Street Investment Management.

“Today’s report strengthens the case that policy is gaining traction, labour market rebalancing is under way, and the hurdle for another near-term rate increase has risen materially.”

Anecdotal evidence of a broader rise in layoffs is building, and the RBA board members who voted against a hike earlier in November had flagged the risk that the economy was facing a sharper-than-expected downturn.

Retailer David Jones will cut about 1,500 jobs after its collapse into administration, a union said on Nov 18, joining a string of job losses at Australian firms as the economy slows.

The latest jobs data also showed that the participation rate dipped to 66.6%, from 66.8%, while hours worked fell 0.2%. Youth unemployment – for people aged 15 to 24 – rose to 11.3% in October, from 11.1%, the highest in five years. REUTERS