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The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised rates by 125 basis points in 2026, more than many other developed economies.

SYDNEY – Australian consumer prices climbed by more than expected in October, while core inflation accelerated to its fastest pace since 2024, adding to signs of broad-based price pressures that had markets temper some rate cut enthusiasm.

The data sent the Australian dollar up 0.1% to 66.5 US cents, while three-year government bond futures pared earlier gains to be down five ticks at 95.48.

Markets are still wagering that the next move in interest rates will be down given weakness in the labour market, but do not fully price a first cut until August.

A June cut is now seen as a 75% chance, down from about fully priced before.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Nov 25 showed its monthly consumer price index rose 0.5% in October from September, above forecasts of 0.4%, as fuel costs jumped 6.3% on higher global oil prices.

That took annual inflation to 4.9%, the fastest reading in the short life of the monthly series and well above the central bank’s target band of 2% to 3%.

The trimmed mean measure of core inflation, which stripped out fuel costs for the month, increased by 0.5% in the month and pushed the annual pace up to 3.8% from 3.6%, where it had been since June.

Luci Ellis, chief economist at Westpac, said there was upside risk to her forecast for fourth-quarter inflation, though she expected October would mark the peak in inflation.

“We are still forecasting a negative print for headline CPI (consumer price index) in November because of the large fall in fuel prices. Trimmed mean is expected to moderate next month as well,” she said.

“For now, we see nothing to change our view that the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) is likely finished hiking rates but will still be considering another move in coming months.”

Job gets harder

RBA has raised rates by 125 basis points in 2026 , more than many other developed economies, but that has come at the cost of rising unemployment, with the jobless rate hitting a five-year high of 4.9% in September.

“We are in for some tough times ahead and the economy is on the knife’s edge with inflation going up and unemployment also rising,” said Russel Chesler, head of investments at VanEck.

“The risk is that inflation is becoming truly entrenched into the Australian economy, and how far does the RBA need to go before pushing the economy into a recession.”

The report on Nov 25 showed goods inflation jumped 1% in the month, lifting the annual pace to 5.8%, while services inflation was unchanged in October, leaving the annual pace at 4%.

New dwelling prices rose 0.8% in October, after a flat September, as home builders in some cities reduced discounts and promotional offers and raised base prices despite reports of subdued demand.

“Inflation this persistent may ultimately require policy to become more restrictive before demand cools sufficiently,” said Krishna Bhimavarapu, Asia-Pacific economist at State Street Investment Management. REUTERS