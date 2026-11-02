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Australian home prices fall for seventh month, looming rate hike adds to pain

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Property sales have slumped, falling 23% from a year earlier and standing 18% below the five-year average. 

Property sales have slumped, falling 23% from a year earlier and standing 18% below the five-year average. 

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

  • Australian home prices fell for a seventh month in October, with national values down 1.2% and capital-city prices falling at their fastest pace in 40 years.
  • Brisbane and Perth led the falls, while Sydney prices dropped 1.6% and sales slumped 23% year on year as buyers stayed away.
  • A likely Reserve Bank rate hike to 4.85% could add more pressure, though the RBA says most mortgage holders would still have positive equity even after a 20% fall.

AI generated

SYDNEY – Australian home prices fell for a seventh month in October, with the downturn proving steeper than any in the past four decades, while the heightened risk of another imminent rate hike added to more pain for a once-booming housing market.

Figures on Nov 2 from property data firm Cotality showed national home prices fell 1.2% in October from September, when they dropped by a downward revised figure of 1.3%.

That left values 6.7% below their peak and down 2.8% from a year ago.

Capital-city home values were falling at their fastest in 40 years, the firm said, with prices down 8.1% in just seven months.

That surpassed a decline of 7% over the same timeframe in 2022-2023, when the central bank raised interest rates sharply to tame inflation after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mid-sized capitals led the declines in October, with Brisbane home values falling 2% and Perth down 1.7%, unwinding some of the gains of roughly 50% racked up over the past five years.

Sydney prices fell 1.6% in the month, leaving values 1.5% below where they were five years ago.

“Buyers have a lot more stock to choose from, they have more leverage and there isn’t the same urgency to buy as there was a year ago when home values were rising rapidly,” said the firm’s research director Tim Lawless.

“But, despite this being a buyer’s market, they are noticeably absent, reflecting low confidence and ongoing serviceability barriers.”

Property sales have slumped, falling 23% from a year earlier and standing 18% below the five-year average.

The drop has been most pronounced in Sydney, where transaction volumes are down 30% from a year ago.

Adding to more weakness ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to raise interest rates a fifth time on Nov 3 to 4.85%, an 18-year-high, to fight inflation.

Markets imply nearly a 90% probability of a hike, with a 20% chance that interest rates could reach 5.1%.

Policymakers have flagged the housing market as a downside risk to the economy but were sanguine about any financial stability risks from a property downturn.

Most Australian mortgage holders would still be in positive equity if house prices dived 20%, the RBA said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.